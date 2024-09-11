AJ Lee Explains Why She Doesn’t Know What’s Going On In CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Story

AJ Lee says she doesn’t know what’s happening in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s story, and she recently explained why. Lee has been mentioned regularly in the heated feud between her husband and McIntyre, with her name (and their dog Larry’s) being on the bracelet they feuded over. Lee spoke about the matter in an interview with ComicBook.com and said that she doesn’t like watching Punk compete.

“I mean this in the most loving way, I have no idea what’s going on,” she said with a laugh. “I’m weird about like — I don’t want to watch my husband wrestle live because I’m scared. It’s like a weird juju thing. But also, it’s kind of like when you go home from work, do you open up your email? It’s kind of like that. It feels like that if people can understand. So, I’m sort of on the periphery, and I get kind of looped in mostly for women’s stuff, because that’s what I’m interested in.”

Lee continued, “So my husband will let me know who’s the cool chick at the moment. And I’m so obsessed with people. Like Bayley and Naomi? Those are my girls. So that’s what’s interesting to me. I kind of don’t know what’s happening in the storyline. I know that my dog is famous all of a sudden! He’s got some surprise merch coming. I’ve been privy to that. But it’s cool. I’m happy that he’s happy and healthy and just killing it. I’m proud.”

Punk and McIntyre will face off in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood.