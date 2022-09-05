AJ Lee Says She’s Inspired By CM Punk’s Willingness To Take Risks

AJ Lee says her husband CM Punk’s willingness to take big risks is inspiring to her. The WOW executive producer and WWE alumna was a recent guest on MMA Uncaged and talked about Punk’s short-lived UFC career, noting that it was a big risk for him to take.

“I’m constantly inspired by how much of, just a risk-taker he is,” Lee said (per Wrestling Inc). “Even now, to see him getting back into wrestling. He’s just brave and confident and I’m really proud of everything that he’s done.”

Punk’s UFC run ended with a 0-1-0 record, with one no-contest. In addition to executive producing WOW, Lee is working as a color commentator on the show’s syndicated series which premieres on September 17th.