AJ Lee Leads WWE Fan Poll On Potential Evolution Returns

– WWE’s latest poll asks which former female star they want to return at Evolution, and the WWE Universe says AJ Lee so far. The poll was posted on WWE.com recently and lists a host of former WWE stars including Beth Phoenix, Stacy Keibler, Kelly Kelly and more.

As of this writing, Lee dominates the field with 59% of the vote. The next closes is Phoenix at 7%. You can see the current results below. It is important to note that WWE doesn’t generally pay much attention to the results of these polls based on past results, and there’s no indication Lee has been approached to return, or is interested in doing so.

AJ Lee: 59%

Beth Phoenix: 7%

Stacy Keibler: 6%

Kelly Kelly: 5%

Michelle McCool: 5%

Molly Holly: 4%

Alundra Blayze: 3%

Layla: 3%

Torrie Wilson: 3%

Eve Torres: 2%

Summer Rae: 2%

Jacqueline: 1%