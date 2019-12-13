wrestling / News
AJ Lee On a Potential WWE Backstage Appearance: ‘I’m Very Retired’
– CM Punk’s role on WWE Backstage has not improved AJ Lee’s chances of appearing on the show, it seems. Lee took to Twitter to reply to a fan who asked Punk if she was ever going going to appear after Punk named Bayley, Sasha Banks, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Rhea Ripley as people he wanted on the show.
As you can see below, Lee replied in the negative and said “I’m very retired.” Lee retired in April of 2015 following WrestleMania due to damage to her spine and feeling she’d accomplished everything that she wanted to do. Since then she has written her memoir Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules and has continued her writing, including co-writing IDW’s comic GLOW vs the Babyface with Lucifer co-star (and AJ Lee look-alike) Aimee Garcia.
People I want on #WWEBackstage @WWEonFOX: @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @KairiSaneWWE @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE. That’s it. @ReneeYoungWWE @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/zZX15doJNK
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 12, 2019
No thank you, I am very retired. I will however tag along for coffee and snacks next time I’m in town. Always down for snacks.
— AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 13, 2019
