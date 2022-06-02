AJ Lee on How She Injured Her Neck, Doesn’t Plan on Wrestling Again

– During a recent interview The Sessions, former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez, aka AJ Lee, spoke about the neck injury which essentially ended her wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Lee on not having plans to return to the ring: “I’m going to keep it feeling great by not wrestling. I hurt my neck really bad the last year, and when it happened in the ring, I thought I was paralyzed, which was the scariest thing ever.”

AJ Lee on injuring her neck in a match with Paige in 2015: “I f*cked up her move. I like, jumped a little early and I landed on the top of my head, couldn’t feel my legs, and they were like, ‘You gotta sell to hard cam,’ and I was like, [whispering] ‘I can’t feel my legs.’ And then I just roll over and sell to hard cam. And then I got my feeling back and went to the doctor, it turned out three of my discs are so compacted it is shutting off a nerve, so my hands just go numb randomly … I had the option to do surgery to alleviate that pain or do rehab, and I went the rehab route. I was doing rehab and I was still on the road as champion … My hands still go numb, but other than that, I was very lucky!”