Various News: AJ Lee Set For The Big Event In November, Tyrus Delays Memoir
– AJ Lee is set to make a rare wrestling appearance, being set for a signing at The Big Event in November. The New York City event has announced that the WWE alumna will appear on November 13th at the event. You can find out details at the link.
– PWInsider reports that NWA star Tyrus’ planned memoir has been delayed and will now release on April 26th.
