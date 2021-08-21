AJ Lee Watches CM Punk’s AEW Debut, AJ Trends on Twitter

– Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez) posted on her Instagram story, showing that she was watching her husband, CM Punk, making his AEW debut and return to wrestling last night on AEW Rampage. You can see the image she posted on her Instagram story at the above link.

Additionally, AJ Lee’s name was trending on Twitter last night throughout the night. Now that Punk’s returned to wrestling, it appears fans are hoping AJ Lee might make a return via AEW as well.