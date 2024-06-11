wrestling / News
AJ Lee’s Sacramento Premieres At Tribeca Film Festival
The movie Sacramento, starring April Mendez also known as AJ Lee, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC over the weekend with the former WWE star in attendance.
An additional screening of the film will take place this week on 6/12 as part of the Festival. Here is the synopsis of the movie:
“Flighty and unpredictable Ricky (Michael Angarano) is kicked out of his convalescent home following the death of his father and surprises his best friend, Glenn (Michael Cera), by forcing him on a road trip across California. Unbeknownst to him, Glenn is about to start a family with his wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) and is sick of Ricky’s inability to grow out of their past shenanigans. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college car, the two men reckon with the mistakes of their past and the questions lurking in their future.”
Lee previously appeared on the second season of Heels as an actor and co-wrote Blade of the 47 Ronin, which was released via Netflix in 2022.
Iman Karram, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, and AJ Mendez attend the "Sacramento" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater in New York City.
More #GettyVideo #Tribeca2024 @Tribeca 🎥 Brian Craig 👉 https://t.co/8sxEAD4H2l pic.twitter.com/eQNkeY3WYj
— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) June 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Booker T Recalls Challenges of Wrestling NWO Members, Being a Big Part of WCW
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall