AJ Mendez Joins Picket Line For WGA Strike

AJ Mendez has joined the picket line for the Writer’s Guild of Association strike. The WWE alumna and WOW – Women Of Wrestling executive producer, who wrote Blade of 47 Ronin with her writing partner Aimee Garcia, shared a photo of herself at the picket line as you can see below.

The WGA is striking over a variety of issues that they were unable to come to terms with in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers including the use of AI in script-writing, residuals from streaming, health care and minimum wages for television and film writers.