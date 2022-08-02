wrestling / News
AJ Mendez Presents Sneak Peek at Return of WOW – Women of Wrestling
August 2, 2022 | Posted by
– AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) shared a sneak peek at the upcoming return of WOW – Women of Wrestling. As noted, the series will premiere in syndication on the weekend of September 17. AJ Mendez is executive producer and broadcast commentator for the upcoming WOW revival. You can check out that preview video below.
