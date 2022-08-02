wrestling / News

AJ Mendez Presents Sneak Peek at Return of WOW – Women of Wrestling

August 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling, AJ Mendez Image Credit: WOW - Women of Wrestling

– AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) shared a sneak peek at the upcoming return of WOW – Women of Wrestling. As noted, the series will premiere in syndication on the weekend of September 17. AJ Mendez is executive producer and broadcast commentator for the upcoming WOW revival. You can check out that preview video below.

