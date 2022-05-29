wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Mendez to Be On Renee Paquette’s Podcast, AEW Control Center For Double or Nothing
– AJ Mendez will be the guest on an upcoming episode of Renee Paquette’s podcast. Paquette posted to Twitter with a photo of the former AJ Lee recording an episode with her, as you can see below.
Mendez is an executive producer and member of the commentary team for WOW – Women of Wrestling. She also co-wrote the upcoming Blade of the 47 Ronin alongside John Swetman and Aimee. The film is set to release as a Netflix original this year.
– AEW has released the Control Center preview for AEW Double or Nothing, as you can see below:
