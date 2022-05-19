wrestling / News
AJ Mendez Shares Photo Of Physique Following WOW Tapings
May 18, 2022 | Posted by
The WOW – Women of Wrestling tapings took place this week, and AJ Mendez shared a photo of herself following the tapings. Mendez, who is an executive producer and commentator on the show, posted to her Twitter account, writing:
*spends one week commentating women’s wrestling* @wowsuperheroes pic.twitter.com/d0TxyXfMLF
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) May 18, 2022