wrestling / News

AJ Mendez Shares Photo Of Physique Following WOW Tapings

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Mendez AJ Lee The Big Event Image Credit: The Big Event

The WOW – Women of Wrestling tapings took place this week, and AJ Mendez shared a photo of herself following the tapings. Mendez, who is an executive producer and commentator on the show, posted to her Twitter account, writing:

*spends one week commentating women’s wrestling* @wowsuperheroes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Lee, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading