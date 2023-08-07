wrestling / News
AJ Mendez’ WOW Contract Expires At The End of the Current Season
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram Stories (via Wrestling Inc), AJ Mendez revealed that her contract with WOW (Women of Wrestling) will expire at the end of the current season. She originally joined the show for commentary and in a backstage role in 2021.
She wrote: “As my season-long contract with @WOWSuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair and makeup talk sessions and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, and genuine camaraderie,” she said. “I’ll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes and stars of tomorrow.”
