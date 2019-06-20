wrestling / News
AJ Styles Advertised for Asia Live Events Next Week, Returning to the Ring
June 20, 2019 | Posted by
– It appears AJ Styles might be ready to return to the ring later this month. As previously reported, Styles has been dealing with some general wear and tear, and he’s not worked a match since he faced Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank last month. Currently, WWE is advertising AJ Styles for the upcoming Singapore event that’s scheduled for June 27.
Also, as noted, he’s slated to team up with The Club (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in Japan on Friday, June 28 against the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Additionally, WWE is advertising Styles in other live events in its upcoming tour of Asia.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why Ken Shamrock’s Push Was Cut Short, Recalls Issues With Shamrock Missing Shows, Confronting Him
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Try To Become Booker In WCW in 1999, Responds to Claim That He Did Whatever Hogan Told Him To Do
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley