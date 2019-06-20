AJ Styles Advertised for Asia Live Events Next Week, Returning to the Ring

– It appears AJ Styles might be ready to return to the ring later this month. As previously reported, Styles has been dealing with some general wear and tear, and he’s not worked a match since he faced Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank last month. Currently, WWE is advertising AJ Styles for the upcoming Singapore event that’s scheduled for June 27.

Also, as noted, he’s slated to team up with The Club (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in Japan on Friday, June 28 against the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Additionally, WWE is advertising Styles in other live events in its upcoming tour of Asia.