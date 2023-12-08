AJ Styles Shown In Ad For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

It appears that AJ Styles may be making his return at this week’s WWE Smackdown, if advertising is accurate. As you can see below, Styles is listed in a pop-up advertisement on WWE.com for tomorrow night’s Tribute to the Troops special episode of the show.

Styles hasn’t been seen on TV since Solo Sikoa took him out during the September 22nd episode of Smackdown. To be clear, it is not yet confirmed that Styles will be appearing on the show.

The current card for the episode is:

* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* CM Punk returns