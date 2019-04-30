wrestling / News
AJ Styles on AEW: ‘I Hope They Do Amazing’
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently took part in a live stream on Mixer.com (via Fightful), AJ Styles was asked about his time in the Bullet Club. Styles noted that he missed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Below is a highlight from the stream:
“I do miss Kenny. Kenny is a good friend of mine. Kenny Omega is a great friend of mine — The Bucks, also, good friends of mine. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, AEW, I hope they just do amazing. I hope they kill it. There’s no doubt in my mind that these guys are definitely going to work hard to make it something different, something new to be an alternative, and the great thing about this is it’s competition. Competition is always a good thing for fans. Like we want that. Competition makes everything better.”
