WWE News: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Hype WrestleMania Match, Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, Stock Down

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter hyping their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34. You can see their posts below:

– WWE’s stock closed on $36.01 on Thursday, down $0.11 (0.3%) from the previous closing price.

– A new video was posted to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, with Brie Bella talking about Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to the ring. You can see it below:

