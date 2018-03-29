WWE News: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Hype WrestleMania Match, Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, Stock Down

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter hyping their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34. You can see their posts below:

It took us a while to get back here…

…but we’ll face off soon enough. #StylesvsNakamura #WrestleMania — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 28, 2018

Destiny goes on and cross the line. @ajatylesorg #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/H0qDe0zbGx — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 29, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed on $36.01 on Thursday, down $0.11 (0.3%) from the previous closing price.

– A new video was posted to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, with Brie Bella talking about Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to the ring. You can see it below: