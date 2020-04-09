AJ Styles Announces He’s Still Alive After Boneyard Match, Enjoyed the Experience

– Following The Undertaker burying him alive in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles announced on his Instagram account this week that he’s still alive and promoted his livestream on Mixer. You can see his Instagram post below.

During the Mixer stream, Styles spoke at length about his match with Undertaker (via ComicBook.com). Styles said on the match, “The match was different, no doubt about it. I told you it was going to be. You never know what you’re going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three (fans) that didn’t like it.”

AJ Styles added, “It was a great match, I really enjoyed it. I hope I’m able to do it again. I don’t know, but it’d be nice.”