AJ Styles Appears In New Commercial For Dairy Queen
May 4, 2020
AJ Styles is teaming up with Dairy Queen for a new commercial that sees him breaking down a wall to surprise fans. Styles has been off of WWE TV since Wrestlemania, where he lost a Boneyard match to The Undertaker.
Styles wrote: “I had a blast partnering with @DairyQueen to surprise fans from the WWE Universe the only way I know how… PHENOMENALLY. #HappyTastesGood #Phenomenal #ad”
I had a blast partnering with @DairyQueen to surprise fans from the WWE Universe the only way I know how… PHENOMENALLY. #HappyTastesGood #Phenomenal #ad pic.twitter.com/SimFgIp1dc
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 4, 2020
