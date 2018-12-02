WWE News: AJ Styles and Ricky Steamboat Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Liv Morgan Plays The Exorcist: Legion on UpUpDownDown, and Mic’ed Audio for MMC Season 2 Playoffs

– WWE released its latest Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring AJ Styles vs. Ricky Steamboat for Rob Schamberger’s dream match artwork series. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where Liv Morgan plays The Exorcist: Legion VR and Beat Saber VR games. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released the latest video featuring the audio caught by the microphones for the latest season of the Mixed Match Challenge. You can check out the mic’ed audio for the Season 2 playoffs below.