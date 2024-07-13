wrestling / News
AJ Styles Beats Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2024
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles traveled to Tokyo, Japan this weekend to face Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s DESTINATION 2024 event. In a singles match billed as part of a double-main event, the former WWE Champion defeated the NOAH veteran and former GHC Heavyweight Champion.
The event was held earlier today at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Styles won the match in 25 minutes and 27 seconds via pinfall after the Styles Clash. You can view a clip of the aftermath of the match and Styles celebrating his victory below.
Marufuji also commented on facing Styles via social media. He wrote, “I gave it my all and still lost. The world is wide. Of course it was frustrating to lose, but it was fun. Thank you WWE and AJ Styles. Now it’s time for Noah’s wrestlers to strike back. #noah_ghc #WWE #感謝”
