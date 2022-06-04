wrestling
AJ Styles Beats The Miz in Dark Match After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)
– Last night’s WWE SmackDown dark main event featured AJ Styles taking on The Miz in a singles match after the FOX Network broadcast went off the air. Before the match, The Miz cut a promo running down Columbus and naming the top five cities in Ohio.
Styles defeated The Miz in the singles match after hitting his opponent with the Springboard Flying Forearm. (h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling). You can view some clips of Miz’s promo and the dark match footage below.
The Miz and AJ Styles will perform in the dark match after #WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Columbus.
I happen to find The Miz’s list of top-five cities in Ohio — ranking Miami (OH) No. 3 and the “Harvard of the Midwest” among other cities — rather interesting. pic.twitter.com/5EiwrDyNEH
— Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) June 4, 2022
After #SmackDown went off the air, @AJStylesOrg defeated @mikethemiz in a dark match!#WWE pic.twitter.com/5X5JWVN7z6
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 4, 2022
Video Clip of AJ's Dark Match at #SmackDown #AJStyles #wwesmackdown
🎥: Thewvstarr/Instagram pic.twitter.com/V9Wn42Wx4C
— AJ Styles Online (@AJ_StylesOnline) June 4, 2022
AJ and a little fan aftet his dark match at #Smackdown #AJStyles
🎥: andyvance1/Instagram pic.twitter.com/63wghYTCp2
— AJ Styles Online (@AJ_StylesOnline) June 4, 2022
