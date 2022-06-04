wrestling

AJ Styles Beats The Miz in Dark Match After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown dark main event featured AJ Styles taking on The Miz in a singles match after the FOX Network broadcast went off the air. Before the match, The Miz cut a promo running down Columbus and naming the top five cities in Ohio.

Styles defeated The Miz in the singles match after hitting his opponent with the Springboard Flying Forearm. (h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling). You can view some clips of Miz’s promo and the dark match footage below.

