AJ Styles Beats The Miz in Dark Match After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown dark main event featured AJ Styles taking on The Miz in a singles match after the FOX Network broadcast went off the air. Before the match, The Miz cut a promo running down Columbus and naming the top five cities in Ohio.

Styles defeated The Miz in the singles match after hitting his opponent with the Springboard Flying Forearm. (h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling). You can view some clips of Miz’s promo and the dark match footage below.

The Miz and AJ Styles will perform in the dark match after #WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Columbus. I happen to find The Miz’s list of top-five cities in Ohio — ranking Miami (OH) No. 3 and the “Harvard of the Midwest” among other cities — rather interesting. pic.twitter.com/5EiwrDyNEH — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) June 4, 2022