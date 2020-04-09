AJ Styles On Wanting to Go Against Undertaker Again, Possibility of More Cinematic Matches

AJ Styles discussed his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match with The Undertaker during his latest Mixer stream, and whether he’d be up for more cinematic-style matches. During the livestream, Styles talked how he hoped that that he can get another match with the Dead Man, possibly at SummerSlam where they can have a more traditional match in front of fans. As noted earlier, Styles said on the stream that he enjoyed the match.

On wanting another match with Undertaker: “It was a great match, I really enjoyed it. I hope we’re maybe able to do it again. I don’t know, but it’d be nice. Being in a ring with thousands of people watching around you, that’d be — that would be something. And I hope, I hope that once this whole thing’s over, let’s just say there is a chance that SummerSlam just, August I believe, we’re able to get out and do what we want. This thing’s pretty much cleared up for the most part, we’re able to get out and, I hope we do a baseball stadium. To show you guys, ‘Hey, let’s freakin’ rock this thing, let’s make it our WrestleMania. So that’s my hope and I’d love to do that for you guys.”

On being open to do more cinematic-style matches: “I think as far as cinematic matches go, I think less is more. If we do these all the time, then they’re not, you know, special. So we’ve gotta watch out with how many matches we do. It’s — I think every now and again, it’s a good thing. As great as it was, I don’t think it’s something we should do a lot, because we’ll ruin it. I’m not saying the matches, but it’s special. You know?”

