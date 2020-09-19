wrestling / News

AJ Styles Calls Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn ‘The Cheater’ and ‘The Fraud’

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Clash of Champions AJ Styles

– AJ Styles commented on the recently announced Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions, sharing his thoughts on his opponents Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy. AJ Styles tweeted, “The cheater. The fraud. The phenomenal. #AndNew #WWEClash” You can view his tweet below.

