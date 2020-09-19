wrestling / News
AJ Styles Calls Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn ‘The Cheater’ and ‘The Fraud’
September 19, 2020 | Posted by
– AJ Styles commented on the recently announced Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions, sharing his thoughts on his opponents Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy. AJ Styles tweeted, “The cheater. The fraud. The phenomenal. #AndNew #WWEClash” You can view his tweet below.
The cheater.
The fraud.
The phenomenal. #AndNew #WWEClash https://t.co/sOzAuMPfQE
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class
- Chris Jericho Discusses The Formation Of The Inner Circle, Why The Faction Could Be Similar To DX
- Trent’s Mom Says She Won’t Forgive Santana & Ortiz, Had to Be Talked Into Flipping Them Off
- WWE Reportedly Planning to Make Roman Reigns’ Dynamic With Paul Heyman Very Different From Brock Lesnar’s