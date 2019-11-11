AJ Styles Calls Mauro Ranallo The Best Commentator in The Business

– AJ Styles had some high praise for Mauro Ranallo, and something very different for a fan who disputed said praise. Styles posted to Twitter on Thursday calling Ranallo “the best commentator in the biz” after appearing on NXT, where Ranallo works the broadcast booth. After a fan responded saying that Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are better, Styles clapped back as you can see below:

Normally I don’t reply to real morons, but you’ve earned it. @mauroranallo is one of the busiest commentators not only in wrestling, but in sports that people get knocked out. Why do you think that's so? You simple minded idiot. https://t.co/IHO8CkifTX — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 10, 2019