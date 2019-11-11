wrestling / News
AJ Styles Calls Mauro Ranallo The Best Commentator in The Business
– AJ Styles had some high praise for Mauro Ranallo, and something very different for a fan who disputed said praise. Styles posted to Twitter on Thursday calling Ranallo “the best commentator in the biz” after appearing on NXT, where Ranallo works the broadcast booth. After a fan responded saying that Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are better, Styles clapped back as you can see below:
@mauroranallo is easily the best commentator in the biz. https://t.co/HLBdFYs2Dq
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 7, 2019
Normally I don’t reply to real morons, but you’ve earned it. @mauroranallo is one of the busiest commentators not only in wrestling, but in sports that people get knocked out. Why do you think that's so? You simple minded idiot. https://t.co/IHO8CkifTX
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Ric Flair Taking Jerry Lawler Promos Personally, Going on Radio Rant Against Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If He Thinks AEW Is Losing Money, Cost of Dynamite
- More Details On Fight Between Jimmy Havoc & Excalibur During AEW Full Gear Weekend, Tony Khan Comments On It
- Dolph Ziggler Said He Threatened to Quit WWE Over Summerslam Match With Goldberg