AJ Styles Calls Mauro Ranallo The Best Commentator in The Business

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Styles had some high praise for Mauro Ranallo, and something very different for a fan who disputed said praise. Styles posted to Twitter on Thursday calling Ranallo “the best commentator in the biz” after appearing on NXT, where Ranallo works the broadcast booth. After a fan responded saying that Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are better, Styles clapped back as you can see below:

