AJ Styles Says His Career Won’t Last As Long As Sting’s Did

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about Sting’s recent retirement and noted that his own in-ring career won’t last as long as Sting’s did. Sting wrestled his last match at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

He said: “They say never meet your heroes. I got to meet one of mine, obviously, it was Sting. He is such a great guy. He’s a nice guy, has always been a nice guy. It just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. He has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling. He went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s. When you go out on an injury, that’s not the way you want to go out. For him to end it when he wants to end it, that’s awesome.“