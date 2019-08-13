AJ Styles Challenges Braun Strowman To US Title Match Next Week on RAW

– During last night’s episode of RAW, a match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles ended in a DQ when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered and attacked Rollins. This led to Ricochet coming out for the save, but he couldn’t stop it. That led to Braun Strowman making the actual save, and the babyfaces standing tall. AJ Styles spoke to Cathy Kelley after the show and challenged Strowman to a US title match on next week’s episode of the show.

He said: “You want to talk about Braun Strowman? What was he doing down there? I challenged Seth Rollins. I wanted to show the world what a true champion is. Did I challenge Braun Strowman? No, I don’t think so. He had no business coming down there and ruining everything. Cathy I appreciate everything you’re doing, in fact you’re doing a wonderful job, you look beautiful tonight, but I don’t know where Braun Strowman is right now, I don’t know what he’s up to. Obviously he’s a sneak attack kind of guy, so maybe for your safety, maybe I take this and you watch your back. Yeah, it’s safer this way. Braun Strowman wants to get in The OC’s business, huh? He wanted to get my attention, well let me get your attention. I’m going to put my United States Championship on the line next week, against you Braun Strowman. Do I have your attention now? Next week, RAW. You’re mine.”