AJ Styles Challenges Undertaker to WrestleMania 36 Match, Contract Signing Set For Next Week
It’s official: AJ Styles has challenged the Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 36, and the contract will be signed next week on Raw. On tonight’s episode, Styles came out and cut a promo in which he ripped into Undertaker, calling him by his real name of Mark Callaway and said that his wife Michelle McCool his just using him and gets whatever she wants, and will run him into the ground. Styles said he wants to help McCool with that and wanted a match with the Dead Man for WrestleMania.
WWE has confirmed that a contract signing will take place on next week’s episode of Raw. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida.
Does @AJStylesOrg have the attention of #Undertaker?!
The #PhenomenalOne wants THE PHENOM at #WrestleMania!#RAW pic.twitter.com/MWLwLA7Wu4
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertaker and @AJStylesOrg will be LIVE on #Raw to officially sign the contract for a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/tmkqhZUsUy
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
