AJ Styles Championship Celebration Set For Smackdown
AJ Styles will be hosting Smackdown’s second championship celebration in successive weeks on this week’s show. Styles, who defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Title tournament on Friday, announced during Backlash that he’ll hold a celebration of his title win on this Friday’s show.
Friday’s episode saw Sasha Banks and Bayley hold a celebration of their Women’s Tag Team Title win, but it was crashed by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as well as the IIconics on the screen.
The celebration joins Matt Riddle’s Smackdown debut as segments announced for this week’s episode, which airs Friday on FOX.
NEW #ICChampion @AJStylesOrg can see it now…
a PHENOMENAL championship presentation on #SmackDown this Friday! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/QE90gG7uIP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
