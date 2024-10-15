– As previously reported, former WWE Champion AJ Styles appeared to suffer an injury during his in-ring return against Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown earlier this month. It was later reported that while an injury angle spot was planned, Styles was legitimately hurt during the match. WWE later stated that Styles suffered a “mid-foot ligament sprain.” Styles himself took to social media last night to respond to a skeptical user who doubted the veracity of his injury.

According to Styles, he suffered a “Lisfranc injury.” He wrote, “It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot.”

Also, AJ Styles later responded to another fan who said his injury is similar to what took out Cam Newton in 2016. He replied, “Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked!” You can view that exchange below.

It’s unknown how long Styles will be out of action from the apparent injury.

