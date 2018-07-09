Various News: AJ Styles Close To Tying Shawn Michaels’ Record, Bubba Dudley Thinks Cormier/Lesnar Confrontation Was Staged

– Reddit user FalconArrow123 noted on the website that AJ Styles is close to tying Shawn Michaels’ reign as WWE Champion at 396 days. Styles currently has 383 combined days. If he beats Rusev at Extreme Rules, he will have the 13th longest-combined reign as WWE Champion. After that would be CM Punk, who has a combined reign of 463 days. The #1 spot belongs to Bruno Sammartino with 4,040 days, with Hulk Hogan at #2 with 2,185.

– In a post on Twitter, Bubba Ray Dudley expressed his feelings that the confrontation between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar at UFC 226 was staged. He wrote: