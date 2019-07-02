WWE News: AJ Styles Sends Message After The Club Reunion, Dark Match Note, Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, AJ Styles turned heel during last night’s Raw after a loss to Ricochet in the main event. After the match, Ricochet was attacked by Styles and The Good Brothers, reuniting The Club. After the match, AJ Styles commented on The Club reunion, which you can see below.

AJ Styles wrote, “It’s not in a far off country. It’s not in the history books or old videos. It’s here and now. #Raw @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE”

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the dark main event match for Raw last night was WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Per the report, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans got involved during the match, and Lynch prevented a chair from being used. She then threatened to hit Corbin with the chair before using it on Evans. Rollins won the match, and then he stood tall with Lynch for a post-match celebration before the end of the show.

