AJ Styles Talks Cody Rhodes Making a Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

AJ Styles has heard the reports that Cody Rhodes is not currently under contract to AEW, and he discussed the possibility of Rhodes appearing in the Royal Rumble. Styles spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about Mickie James appearing in the Rumble, Rhodes claiming to be a free agent and more; you can check out the highlights below.

On Mickie James appearing at the Rumble as Impact Knockouts champion: “I think it’s great, I really do. I think it’s exciting to see Mickie come back and who knows, is she going to wear her championship, I don’t know? But it’s cool that we are able to do that. If we can do more of that, that would be great, but I am afraid, and I could be wrong on this, that door may open one way, which is fine. This is a big step, if you think about it. I am looking forward to the women’s Royal Rumble because of it.”

On his time in the Bullet Club: “Here we go again. I am going to say this, at no point was AJ Styles ever the leader of The Bullet Club. I never said it, no one ever said it about me that was in our group. Our motto was, ‘we don’t follow anybody.’ Alright, does that clear that up for everyone?”

On speculation that Cody Rhodes is appearing in the Rumble: “Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?”

On if he’d like to see Rhodes in the match: “Of course. Who wouldn’t?”