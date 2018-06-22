Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Comments On Match With Rusev, Mike Kanellis Shows Off Physical Transformation, Bobby Lashley’s Theme Online

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Money in the Bank

– AJ Styles wrote on Twitter about facing Rusev for the WWE title at Extreme Rules.

– In a post on Instagram, Mike Kanellis showed off the hard work he’s put into transforming his body over the past a year. Kanellis also recently celebrated eleven months of sobriety after battling addiction.

– WWE has released the official theme song for Bobby Lashley online.

