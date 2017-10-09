WWE News: AJ Styles Comments On Sami Zayn Helping Kevin Owens Defeat Shane McMahon, Jim Ross Book Signing Announced

– Here is a clip from last night’s Talking Smack, featuring AJ Styles. When asked about Sami Zayn helping Kevin Owens defeat Shane McMahon in the main event, Styles says Shane really got beat by Sami, and not Owens. Styles hopes Shane recovers quickly so he can come back and beat the crap out of Sami.

– The first official book signing for WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ autobiography Slobberknocker will be this Friday October 13 at 7 PM Central at Books A Million (300 Grapevine Mills Mall) in Grapevine, Texas. Here is the promotional material for the book…

“I realized very quickly at the beginning of my WWE career that if I was going to be successful at my craft, then one of the main components I needed was a conduit between myself and the global audience watching from home?that conduit was Jim Ross. I needed a trusted voice to make the audience at home feel the performance I was giving in the ring. Proud to say we reached our global audience in a very big way. ”

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former WWE champion and Hollywood superstar

“Jim Ross is not only the greatest wrestling play-by-play man ever, he’s the architect behind the greatest roster in WWE history. He’s also a master storyteller and this book is the perfect forum for his more than forty years of tales from his time in the business. So put on your black Resistol and get ready for an amazing read that is anything but bowling shoe ugly!”

-Chris Jericho, former WWE champion and New York Times bestselling author

“[The] book is unique, introducing [JR] as a person to readers but also covering some of the most seminal moments in wrestling.”

-Justin Barrasso, Sports Illustrated

“JR is a legend on and off the screen. He has been a driving force behind a big generation of wrestling and WWE fans and has helped grow one of the greatest media marketing forces in history, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg, his personality and ability to connect to some of the most powerful entertainers of our generation is unparalleled. Any book from JR will be a must read.”

-Mark Cuban

“My pal, Jim ‘JR’ Ross, stands as the powerful driving force that millions of wrestling fans around the world have come to rely upon for an entertaining attachment with the world of sports entertainment. JR’s colorful presence with his ever-present, famous black cowboy hat makes his place at the microphone speak and spark, taking the wrestling experience to the top of the game. Let this enjoyable venture into JR’s journey through a lifetime of fun and fascination stroll the highest of highs with his dedication to total WWE perfection around the world.”

-Billy F. Gibbons, ZZ Top

“I’ve enjoyed observing JR’s unique approach to everything he does, fueled by a great passion and love for OU and all its athletic teams, but particularly our football team. I remember seeing JR for the first time on the sideline and recognizing the iconic look with the black hat, and immediately knowing it was the famous wrestling world’s JR. Getting to know him through the years, he’s become a great friend and I’ve been so fortunate to hear the tremendous stories of his career and all of the interesting people he’s met. I’m sure you’ll be entertained by these stories and acquaintances just as much as I have. Boomer Sooner.

-Bob Stoops, head football coach, University of Oklahoma

There are few people who have been in the wrestling business longer than Jim Ross. And those who have made it as long as he has (half a century to be exact) probably made enemies or burned bridges. But that’s just not JR.

Slobberknocker is the story of how an Oklahoman farm kid, with a vivid imagination and seemingly unattainable dreams, became “The Voice of Wrestling” to record TV audiences and millions of fans around the world.

Jim opens up about his life as an only child on a working farm, who became obsessed with professional wrestling having first saw it on his grandparent’s TV. Even though the wrestling business was notoriously secretive and wary of “outsiders,” he somehow got a foot in the door to start a historic career, one where he held almost every job in the business? From putting up the ring to calling matches, from driving his blind, drunk boss towards revenge, to consoling two naked 600 pound brothers in the shower room after a rough match.

With all those adventures and responsibilities, he’s also recognized as the man who built and nurtured a once-in-a-generation talent roster that took the WWE to new heights, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock to name a few. Readers will finally get the opportunity to hear never-before-told stories about the politics, wackiness, and personalities of all the biggest stars.

But this isn’t just a wrestling story. It’s a story about overcoming adversity and achieving your dreams, as success did not come without significant costs and unforeseen challenges to JR, including multiple bouts of severe facial paralysis called Bell’s Palsy.

Currently the host of the podcast The Ross Report, any fan of wrestling from the territory days to today will be enthralled with stories from the road and behind the scenes. Slobberknocker is the first time Ross tells his story and you don’t want to miss it!