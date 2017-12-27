 

WWE News: AJ Styles Comments on Smackdown Loss to Kevin Owens, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE 205 Live

December 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AJ Styles

– Here is AJ Styles, reacting to his loss to Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Smackdown. Styles lost to Owens after Shane McMahon (who arrived to remove Sami Zayn from ringside) accidentally distracted the ref while Styles has Owens pinned. Owens ended up winning via roll-up…

– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE 205 Live…



