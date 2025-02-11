AJ Styles Confronted By Dominik Mysterio & Carlito On WWE Raw

AJ Styles found himself confronted by the Judgment Day on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Monday’s show saw Styles come out to cut a promo where he talked about wanting to remind the locker room who he is after the injury that left him out of action. That brought Dominik Mysterio and Carlito out and got booed, where Dom said that things have changed since he was last here and the Judgment Day was running things.

Styles said that he knew who they are and that all he sees is a guy in purple skinny jeans and Dominik, who will always be Rey Mysterio’s punkass kid.

The promo ended in a brawl which saw Dom try to hit the 619, but Styles escaped it and Dominik fled the ring. Styles then hit Carlito with a Phenomenal Forearm.