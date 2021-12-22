AJ Styles Confronts Grayson Waller on NXT, Potential Match Teased

Grayson Waller found himself in AJ Styles’ sights on this week’s WWE NXT, with a potential match teased. Tuesday’s show saw Styles come out to address Waller taking shots at him in a video over the weekend, which led to dueling promos between the two.

Styles said that Waller was using his name to get a rub and said Waller was just copying his style and isn’t a future star like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and others. Waller, meanwhile, mocked Styles for getting dumped as a tag partner by Omos on Raw.

Styles was willing to throw hands then and there, but Waller exited the ring and said he’ll let Omos deal with Styles first, noting, “I got next.”

No word on when the match may take place, though NXT New Year’s Evil is in just two weeks.