wrestling / News
AJ Styles Considers Jordan Omogbehin as His Friend and Not a Bodyguard
– Twitch session (via Fightful), former WWE World champion AJ Styles discussed his new bodyguard Jordan Omogbehin. According to Styles, Omogbehin is not his bodyguard, but his friend. Omogbehin appeared alongside Styles as his bodyguard earlier this week on Raw, helping Styles score a win over Matt Riddle.
He commented on his new friend, “AJ Styles does not have a bodyguard, but he does need friends. Why not have a giant one? Do you know how crazy it’s going to be on the basketball court with my friend? He doesn’t even have to jump to dunk it. Two-on-two, we’re taking everybody down. I’ll be throwing alley-oops all day.”
Styles reportedly added his belief that they can win the Raw tag team titles, as he’s never won a tag team title in WWE. When he was asked who pitched the idea of the pairing, Styles then ignored the question, appearing to not know the name of Jordan Omogbehin.
Omogbehin previously appeared on Monday Night Raw as the bouncer for Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground. He also worked as one of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says If Survivor Series 1997 Match Happened As Planned, We’d Be Talking About It More Than Montreal Screwjob
- FTR Explain Their Approach to Wrestling, How They Developed Their Ring Psychology
- Jake Hager Accuses WWE Of ‘Lying About Profits So You Can Fire People During A Pandemic’
- Chelsea Green Fires Back at Critic Over Advertising Swimsuit Calendar, Shares Bikini Pic