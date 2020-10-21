AJ Styles Considers Jordan Omogbehin as His Friend and Not a Bodyguard

– Twitch session (via Fightful), former WWE World champion AJ Styles discussed his new bodyguard Jordan Omogbehin. According to Styles, Omogbehin is not his bodyguard, but his friend. Omogbehin appeared alongside Styles as his bodyguard earlier this week on Raw, helping Styles score a win over Matt Riddle.

He commented on his new friend, “AJ Styles does not have a bodyguard, but he does need friends. Why not have a giant one? Do you know how crazy it’s going to be on the basketball court with my friend? He doesn’t even have to jump to dunk it. Two-on-two, we’re taking everybody down. I’ll be throwing alley-oops all day.”

Styles reportedly added his belief that they can win the Raw tag team titles, as he’s never won a tag team title in WWE. When he was asked who pitched the idea of the pairing, Styles then ignored the question, appearing to not know the name of Jordan Omogbehin.

Omogbehin previously appeared on Monday Night Raw as the bouncer for Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground. He also worked as one of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas.