AJ Styles Credits Triple H for Helping to Bring Him Into WWE

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed working with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE. According to Styles, it was Triple H who got the ball rolling on bringing him into WWE in 2016.

Styles stated on Triple H, “I talked to [Terry Taylor] first… but Triple H was the one who got the ball rolling.” He added, “Whether it’s Triple H or it’s Vince McMahon, the orders are coming down from them and I want to make sure they get what they want.”

At next weekend’s WWE Night of Champions, AJ Styles will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The winner will become the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion.