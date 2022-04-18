AJ Styles Credits Triple H With Bringing Him to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc at Wrestlemania 38, AJ Styles spoke about the retirement of Triple H and credited him with bringing Styles into the WWE back in 2016.

He said: “Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man. You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me.”

The only time Styles and Triple H ever shared the ring together was at a 2019 live event in Japan. Triple H, Styles and the Good Brothers teamed up to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Samoa Joe. This was one of the last matches of the Game’s career.