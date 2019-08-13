wrestling / News
AJ Styles Crotch Chops Fans Chanting “CM Punk” On WWE Raw
– Some fans tried to get under the skin of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins during their main event match on WWE Raw by chanting “CM Punk.” The chant worked to an extent as Styles took notice of the chant and offered up a crotch chop as a response.
Don’t know if this was caught on TV, but AJ Styles with the perfect response to CM PUNK chants #RAW pic.twitter.com/vIyK9hTza2
— Tom @ Summerslam (@TQSherwood) August 13, 2019
– WWE Raw Top 10
– Pete Dunne comments on NXT TakeOver return.
– WWE Superstars try their hand at Dragon Boat racing.
.@WWE #Raw Women’s Champion #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE getting ready to #PlayUnified with @SOOntario @SpecialOlympics @WWECommunity Dragon Boat Racing 🛶 pic.twitter.com/zrpCWZVr9b
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 12, 2019
