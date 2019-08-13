wrestling / News

AJ Styles Crotch Chops Fans Chanting “CM Punk” On WWE Raw

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AJ Styles The Club WWE RAW 7-1-19

– Some fans tried to get under the skin of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins during their main event match on WWE Raw by chanting “CM Punk.” The chant worked to an extent as Styles took notice of the chant and offered up a crotch chop as a response.

– WWE Raw Top 10

– Pete Dunne comments on NXT TakeOver return.

– WWE Superstars try their hand at Dragon Boat racing.

