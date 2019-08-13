AJ Styles Crotch Chops Fans Chanting “CM Punk” On WWE Raw

– Some fans tried to get under the skin of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins during their main event match on WWE Raw by chanting “CM Punk.” The chant worked to an extent as Styles took notice of the chant and offered up a crotch chop as a response.

Don’t know if this was caught on TV, but AJ Styles with the perfect response to CM PUNK chants #RAW pic.twitter.com/vIyK9hTza2 — Tom @ Summerslam (@TQSherwood) August 13, 2019

