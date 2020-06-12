WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Tonight’s Match Against Daniel Bryan On Smackdown Tonight As Can’t Miss, New Seth Rollins Theme

– AJ Styles is set to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title tonight on Smackdown, and took to Twitter today to hype the match, calling it a “match you’re not going to want to miss.”

“This is a match you’re not going to want to miss. I promise you. #Smackdown”

Bryan’s “coach” Drew Gulak also hyped up the match.

“No amount of hair conditioner can replace ‘good old fashioned’ hard work! As his coach I can say that Bryan is the epitome of hard work. Tonight on #SmackDown he will show not only @AJStylesOrg but the world that there is no substitute!”

– The WWE Music YouTube Channel has released the new Seth Rollins theme song, “The Rising.”