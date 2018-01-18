UPDATED: WWE Adds MVP, Howard Finkle and More to Raw 25

– WWE has announced a host of new stars for the 25th anniversary Raw special that takes place next Monday. The company announced that Smackdown stars AJ Styles, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will be appearing, while Lilian Garcia has announced on Twitter that she will be at the show.

Excited 2 announce that I will be coming 2 @WWE #RAW next Mon 4 #Raw25 yr anniversary celebration! After being on 581 episodes of Monday Night Raw, it feels great to come HOME! Excited 2 c all the amazing Superstars I worked with & reconnect with all of you the @WWEUniverse ! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EVS4j1KmvK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 18, 2018

In addition, while they is not yet announced, PWInsider reports that Randy Orton and Maryse are set to appear at the special episode.

The show will air from New York City on USA Network. The new names join an extensive list that includes Jonathan Coachman, Mark Henry, Christian, The Hardys, Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Eric Bischoff, Teddy Long, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter, John Laurinaitis, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Ted DiBiase, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws.