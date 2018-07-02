AJ Styles Debates Fan On Merits Of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks Coming To WWE

In a series of posts on Twitter, a fan debated with AJ Styles over the merits of bringing Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to WWE, which the fan believed would ruin them. AJ jumped to the defense of WWE, pointing out that wrestling is a business and the goal is to better provide for your families. You can see the entire thread below.

I know you're not implying you'd like to see them all in the WWE. Seriously? So they could be ruined and tarnished and have WWE's corporate stench on them? They're perfectly fine changing the wrestling world in NJPW, ROH and ALL_IN. — The Science Behind Hiccups (@iDontCare1830) July 1, 2018

This is what you and some seem to forget….THIS IS A BUSINESS. We have bills and a family to take care of just like everyone else. Everything we put our body’s through on a weekly basis well not last forever. Work hard and earn it all. https://t.co/qdV76UjPgu — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 1, 2018

That's admirable and all, A.J and I'm flattered you responded to me but there's nothing inherently with building up an alternative. The WWE doesn't need to be the end-all, be-all. More alternatives and more options creates a healthier wrestling business overall, not a monopoly. — The Science Behind Hiccups (@iDontCare1830) July 1, 2018