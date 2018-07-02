wrestling / News
AJ Styles Debates Fan On Merits Of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks Coming To WWE
In a series of posts on Twitter, a fan debated with AJ Styles over the merits of bringing Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to WWE, which the fan believed would ruin them. AJ jumped to the defense of WWE, pointing out that wrestling is a business and the goal is to better provide for your families. You can see the entire thread below.
Where it all began… #TooSweet #TheClub #WWETokyo @AJStylesOrg @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/FQbsbbchQK
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2018
3 more await us. pic.twitter.com/5PIysMBtMi
— Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) July 1, 2018
I know you're not implying you'd like to see them all in the WWE. Seriously? So they could be ruined and tarnished and have WWE's corporate stench on them? They're perfectly fine changing the wrestling world in NJPW, ROH and ALL_IN.
— The Science Behind Hiccups (@iDontCare1830) July 1, 2018
This is what you and some seem to forget….THIS IS A BUSINESS. We have bills and a family to take care of just like everyone else. Everything we put our body’s through on a weekly basis well not last forever. Work hard and earn it all. https://t.co/qdV76UjPgu
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 1, 2018
That's admirable and all, A.J and I'm flattered you responded to me but there's nothing inherently with building up an alternative. The WWE doesn't need to be the end-all, be-all. More alternatives and more options creates a healthier wrestling business overall, not a monopoly.
— The Science Behind Hiccups (@iDontCare1830) July 1, 2018
True, but time is of the essence. Besides being happy is part of the business as well, I agree. I have enjoyed our RESPECTFUL conversation. This doesn’t happen this day and age very much anymore. https://t.co/YNustg0INO
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 1, 2018