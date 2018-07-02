Quantcast

 

AJ Styles Debates Fan On Merits Of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks Coming To WWE

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
aj styles wwe smackdown 31318

In a series of posts on Twitter, a fan debated with AJ Styles over the merits of bringing Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to WWE, which the fan believed would ruin them. AJ jumped to the defense of WWE, pointing out that wrestling is a business and the goal is to better provide for your families. You can see the entire thread below.

