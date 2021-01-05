wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Declares Himself For Royal Rumble, Stock Down
AJ Styles has declared his intent to enter the Royal Rumble this year. Styles posted to Twitter on Monday night ahead of Raw announcing that he will enter the men’s Royal Rumble bout, posting:
“Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match!”
Styles joins Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley as announced names for the men’s Rumble match.
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.22 on Monday, down $0.83 (1.73%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.25% on the day.
Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On NBC’s Role In Donald Trump Angle In WWE, Kevin Federline vs. John Cena, Celebrities In Wrestling
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Amanda Huber Thanks AEW Chief Legal Officer For Helping Throughout Brodie Lee’s Illness
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo