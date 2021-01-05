WWE News: AJ Styles Declares Himself For Royal Rumble, Stock Down

AJ Styles has declared his intent to enter the Royal Rumble this year. Styles posted to Twitter on Monday night ahead of Raw announcing that he will enter the men’s Royal Rumble bout, posting:

“Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match!”

Styles joins Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley as announced names for the men’s Rumble match.

– WWE’s stock closed at $47.22 on Monday, down $0.83 (1.73%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.25% on the day.