wrestling / News

AJ Styles to Defend Intercontinental Title On Next Week’s Smackdown

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown

AJ Styles managed to get himself into an Intercontinental Title defense on next week’s Smackdown. Styles will defend the championship against Jeff Hardy, who came down to interrupt as Styles and Mr. Park tried to prove that no one was worthy of challenging him. Styles shot down a challenge from Hardy, who hit a Twist of Fate in response. The match has since been confirmed.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading