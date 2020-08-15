wrestling / News
AJ Styles to Defend Intercontinental Title On Next Week’s Smackdown
August 14, 2020 | Posted by
AJ Styles managed to get himself into an Intercontinental Title defense on next week’s Smackdown. Styles will defend the championship against Jeff Hardy, who came down to interrupt as Styles and Mr. Park tried to prove that no one was worthy of challenging him. Styles shot down a challenge from Hardy, who hit a Twist of Fate in response. The match has since been confirmed.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
🚨 It's on! 🚨@JEFFHARDYBRAND challenges @AJStylesOrg for the #ICTitle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/RmgAPYt4Ni
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
