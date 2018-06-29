WWE News: AJ Styles On Defending His Title In Japan, Noam Dar’s WWE Network Pick, Preview of Sasha Banks and Bayley Story

– WWE has posted a video of AJ Styles talking about what defending the WWE title in Japan means to him.

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week comes from Noam Dar, who recommends the WWE UK Championship tournament special.

– WWE.com has a preview for Monday’s RAW, focusing on Sasha Banks and Bayley.

It reads: Bayley finally snapped on Sasha Banks last week, but Raw General Manager Kurt Angle isn’t about to let the fracturing friendship between the two former champions explode into outright hostility just yet. Following The Huggable One’s assault, Angle informed each woman individually that they would have to undergo counseling in order to keep their jobs as Raw Superstars. What those sessions will entail, of course, remains to be seen. But either way, it seems this road has reached a fork as pivotal as it is unusual.