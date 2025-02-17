AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg Being Promoted To Smackdown Co-Lead Writer

AJ Styles posted to social media to defend Road Dogg following news of his promotion to the co-lead writer of WWE Smackdown. As noted, Road Dogg was promoted to the spot alongside John Swikata. The decision led to some criticism of his past work as lead writer in 2018 and early 2019, and Styles posted to his Twitter account to comment.

Styles wrote:

“Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer. Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore.”