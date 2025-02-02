– As previously noted, former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his WWE in-ring return last night at the Royal Rumble, competing in the men’s Rumble match. AJ Styles entered at No. 21 and was later eliminated by Logan Paul. Styles later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video to discuss his return. Below are some highlights:

AJ Styles on his return: “Did you notice that I wore the same gear, too? Pretty much same colors, everything pretty much. Wow, almost the same experience with the fans, the WWE Universe. It’s been a minute cuz I’ve been hurt and I’m back. But, man, that feeling that you get when you walk down that aisle and thousands of people are screaming. It doesn’t get me, but it doesn’t get, I don’t know if it gets any better than that. Does it get much better than that? I don’t think so, I don’t know. It’s why I’m still doing this.

On being eliminated by Logan Paul: “I’ll never live that down, getting eliminated by Logan Paul. [On CM Punk also being eliminated by Paul] Well, I’m not alone in the shame, I guess. But you know what? I got out there and I did what I needed to do. I stayed long there, I was in there with the big dogs and I held my ground. Unfortunately, I didn’t see the one coming behind me who apparently jumped on the table scaffold his way back over to the steps and caught me off guard. But this is the WWE, you will lose, you will win. Accept it, move on, next big thing.”